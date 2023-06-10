Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 522.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

