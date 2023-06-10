Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

