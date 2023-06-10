Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

NYSE:FRT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

