First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
NYSE:FBP opened at $12.70 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Activity at First BanCorp.
In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
