Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $42,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $93.37 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

