FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.30. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 3,809,350 shares traded.
The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.69.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.