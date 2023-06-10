FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.30. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 3,809,350 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.69.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.