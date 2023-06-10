Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

