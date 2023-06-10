Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,463 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $86,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after acquiring an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

