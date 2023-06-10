Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,350 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $80,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,615,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after acquiring an additional 663,996 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.53 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.