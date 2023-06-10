Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 579 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $85,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

