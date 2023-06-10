Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $81,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,172,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,751,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Stories

