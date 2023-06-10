Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $81,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

