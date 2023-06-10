Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.86 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,405,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $85,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CVE opened at $17.40 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.