Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $87,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

SRC stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.