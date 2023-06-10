Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 259,700 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,049,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $90,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

