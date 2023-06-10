Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,162 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

