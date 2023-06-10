Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,826 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $80,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 492,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.9 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.