Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $80,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

WTS opened at $174.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

