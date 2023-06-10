Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,953 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,209. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

COIN stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

