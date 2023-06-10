Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,713 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $84,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

