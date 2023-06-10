GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after acquiring an additional 361,645 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 2.9 %

GTLB opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

