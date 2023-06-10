Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 233.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.08 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

