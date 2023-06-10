GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,897 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.