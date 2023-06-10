Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,927 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $726.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

