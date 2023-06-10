Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Sells $283,500.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

GCBC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.25. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

See Also

