Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

