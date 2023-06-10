Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.96 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

