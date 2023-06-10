Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

