Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,362 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

