H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,521 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services comprises 2.0% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HEES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.39 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.