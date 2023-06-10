H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,521 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services comprises 2.0% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on HEES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
