Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.72. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 335,802 shares.
IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
