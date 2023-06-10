ING Groep NV Purchases 2,213,887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213,887 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
