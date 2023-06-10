Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Erasca Stock Up 8.5 %
Erasca stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.