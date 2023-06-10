Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erasca Stock Up 8.5 %

Erasca stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,371,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 378,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

