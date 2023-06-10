Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 7,061 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 285.38 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

