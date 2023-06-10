Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 24,889 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $699,380.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

