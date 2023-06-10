Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RadNet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $32.10 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of RadNet

A number of research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.