Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 15,498 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80.

On Monday, May 8th, Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of S opened at $14.55 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

