Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
