Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $80,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Up 1.1 %

NSP stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

