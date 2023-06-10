Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.