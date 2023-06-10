iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMB stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

