Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jamf by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

JAMF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,404 shares of company stock worth $2,139,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

