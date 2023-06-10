John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $29.60. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 5,912 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
