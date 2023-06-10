John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $29.60. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 5,912 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

