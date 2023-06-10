JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $48,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

TMHC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $47.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock worth $32,353,891 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

