Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 160.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 933,452 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 164.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

