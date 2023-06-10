KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.90

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 178326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in KBR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KBR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

