Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Kirby comprises about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2,192.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Kirby by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 32,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.