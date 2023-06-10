KLK Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,434,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,504,000 after buying an additional 159,409 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,254,000 after acquiring an additional 182,086 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,780,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $653,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,320 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

