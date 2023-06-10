Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Gap Down to $39.34

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $38.00. Knife River shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 28,193 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

