Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Joseph P. Dowd Sells 15,265 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Koppers Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of KOP stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Koppers
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Koppers by 134.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Koppers by 107.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
